The West Virginia men’s basketball team took its two-game winning streak on the road Saturday, but it was unable to overcome second-half shooting woes in a heartbreaking 84-74 loss to the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Xavier leading scorer, forward Jack Nunge, opened up the Musketeers first possession with a layup and WVU forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. answered with a contested three for WVU (6-2) as the shot clock expired, opening up the high scoring day for both teams.
After an 11-2 run within the first five minutes of the game in Cincinnati, West Virginia jumped out to an 11-6 lead. Xavier (6-3) answered and made the score 13-13 with a four-point play with only five minutes gone.
Halfway through the first half, WVU took the tied game and began to extend its lead on the back of Matthews, guard Erik Stevenson and forward Tre Mitchell, taking a 29-20 lead.
The Musketeers fought back as the half winded down, scoring on a 10-4 run to cut the deficit to three at 33-30, led by Nunge and forward Zach Freemantle with four. The Mountaineers did answer though with two three-pointers to jump ahead 41-30.
Xavier refused to go away though, taking a 6-2 run to finish out the half only behind seven points, trailing West Virginia at the break 43-36.
The Mountaineers were aggressive to open the second half, jumping ahead nine once again with a fastbreak layup from Mitchell, but Xavier scored four-straight to keep it under double digits in the first three minutes of the half.
Xavier took its first lead since the first half with 12 minutes left in the game, going ahead of the Mountaineers 56-55 with strong finishes from Nunge and a barrage of points from the Musketeers at the line and from beyond the arc.
It was a back and forth game at the midway point of the second half, with both squads exchanging scores. WVU held a slim 63-60 lead with nine minutes to go before Xavier tied it up at 65 just a minute later.
Foul trouble late in the game became a huge problem for both teams, as two guys each for both teams had four fouls, Bell and Mitchell for WVU and guard Colby Jones and forward Jerome Hunter.
After remaining tied for much of three minutes late in the second half, a three-pointer from Nunge once again put Xavier ahead 80-72, its biggest lead of the night.
West Virginia couldn’t score for three straight minutes with under five minutes to go and also had a costly turnover to allow the Musketeers to jump ahead.
The Musketeers got to the line quite often and scored at will in the final five minutes to defeat the Mountaineers by double digits, as they fell 84-74 in their second loss of the year.
Although he scored only one basket in the second half, Stevenson completed the game as West Virginia’s leading scorer with 16 points and three rebounds. Bell also had a stellar day in the losing effort, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 from the field with 12 points and six rebounds.
Xavier’s guard Souley Boum finished the night with a team-high 23 points, but the Musketeers’ season-leading scorer, Nunge, was just behind him with 17 points of his own.
Boum also contributed seven assists and four rebounds, while Nunge finished with a double-double, recording 14 rebounds.
The Mountaineers will head back to Morgantown for a two-game homestand, facing the Navy Midshipmen first on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off from Morgantown on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m., with the television broadcast available on ESPNU.