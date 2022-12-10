The WVU men’s basketball team defeated the UAB Blazers, 81-70 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday night, outlasting the Blazers in a physical matchup with excellent shooting from the free-throw line.
The first half started off back and forth, with the Mountaineers ultimately took the lead into the locker room, 40-31. The first period was a bit chippy, with some hard fouls and contact.
West Virginia (8-2) forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and guard Kedrian Johnson led West Virginia in scoring with 11 points through the first half. The Mountaineers shot 15-for-32, good for 47% from the field.
As a team, WVU had five turnovers, 16 total rebounds, and 13 points off turnovers in the first half. The Blazers shot 13-for-30 (43%) from the field in the first half.
UAB was a very physical team against the Mountaineers all night, playing a lot of aggressive full court defense and switching up their defensive schemes each time down the court.
UAB's redshirt junior forward Javian Davis led the scoring for UAB with 11 points. Cumulatively, the Blazers had 11 turnovers, 19 rebounds, and four points off turnovers.
The second half was a good shooting performance by the Mountaineers. The team was solid from the free throw line, shooting 22-for-25. They also shot the ball well, ending the night with a 50% field goal percentage.
Johnson led scoring for the Mountaineers with 17 points. Matthews, guard Joe Toussaint, and forward Tre Mitchell had efficient nights with 16, 14, and 13 points respectively.
Johnson was 7-for7 from the line, and contributed two rebounds and one assist. Matthews was the leading rebounder with nine total on the night.
UAB had the highest scorer of the night on the court, with Walker scoring 19 points on the night. He also contributed two rebounds and seven assists.
Head coach Bob Huggins credited the Mountaineer defense in the win, how it stifled the nation's leading scorer, Walker, and what it can be become if they continue to improve on that side of the ball.
"I thought, for the most part, that is as well as we’ve played defensively. We fell asleep a few times. I know we’re standing there watching the ball when guys cut behind us and so forth," Huggins said. "We get that fixed, and I think we’ll have a pretty good chance to be a pretty good team."
The Mountaineers will return to action next on Sunday, Dec. 18, against the Buffalo Bison at home.
The game will be hosted at the WVU Coliseum, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. and streaming available on ESPN+.