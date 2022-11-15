The West Virginia men’s basketball team extended its season-opening winning streak to three on Tuesday, defeating the Morehead State Eagles 75-57 after a slow start turned into late game dominance.
The Mountaineers came out very slow against the Ohio Valley Conference favorite Eagles, but they turned that slow start into second half dominance, finishing the game shooting 29-for-62 (47%) and forcing 20 turnovers on Morehead State.
WVU (3-0) had two costly turnovers in the opening five minutes of the game and it trailed 12-9 to the Eagles on only 29% shooting midway through the first half.
Past the midway point of the first half, WVU guards Joe Toussaint and Kobe Johnson each hit a three pointer but Morehead State (2-2) shot a perfect 5-for-5 as they trailed 17-16.
The Mountaineers continued to struggle as the first half winded down, with seven turnovers on 9-for-21 (43%) shooting. West Virginia held onto a small lead, 25-23, with five minutes left in the half and led by forward Tre Mitchell’s nine points.
West Virginia flipped the script in the final five minutes of the first half, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 across the final three minutes, led by two layups from forward Mohamed Wague and four points from Mitchell. The Mountaineers were able to extend their lead to 37-28 going into halftime.
The Mountaineers kept the momentum into the second half, opening up the period with a putback dunk from Mitchell and an alley-oop layup for Wague. WVU pushed the advantage to 44-32 at the start of the second half, while only shooting 2-for-7 (28%).
West Virginia exploded midway through the second half, forcing two turnovers that led to five fastbreak points and it also hit two three-pointers on its way to a 12-0 run in only two minutes.
The Mountaineers were able to push their lead above 20 at 56-35 with the run, led by six points from both forward Emmitt Matthews and guard Erik Stevenson topped off by a fastbreak dunk from Mitchell.
As the game winded down, West Virginia took a 19-4 run and extended its lead once again, to 63-39. The Mountaineers got their shooting up to 23-for-46 (50%) with five minutes left in the game, asserting dominance in the halfcourt offense.
WVU maintained its lead to close out the game, as it defeated the Morehead State Eagles and extended its season-opening winning streak to three games with the 75-57 victory.
Mitchell finishes with WVU’s first 20 point performance of the season, scoring 21 points to lead all scorers and adding on six rebounds. Forward Jimmy Bell Jr. also added on 10 points and eight rebounds.
Forward Alex Gross led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points alongside six rebounds. Guard Mark Freeman also added 10 points of his own for Morehead State.
The Mountaineers will stay home and host the Penn Quakers in their next matchup, on Friday, Nov. 18. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.