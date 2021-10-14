On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2021 Preseason Poll and the West Virginia men's basketball team checks in at No. 5 in the conference.
The Mountaineers are tied with Oklahoma State at No. 5 with each team garnering 49 points in the voting process.
West Virginia lost two key players from its starting five with Derek Culver and Miles "Deuce" McBride entering the 2021 NBA Draft. McBride was drafted in the second round and plays for the New York Knicks. Culver went undrafted.
Leading the conference poll is the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas also has the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year in transfer guard Remy Martin.
Rounding out the top five is Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Nos. 7-10 are Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State, respectively.
Four teams in the conference this year have new coaches with Chris Beard taking over at Texas after Shaka Smart took over the head coaching position at Marquette. The new Texas Tech head coach is Beard's former assistant Mark Adams.
Former Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser was named the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners after long-time head coach Lon Kruger retired at the end of last season.
T.J. Otzelberger is the new Iowa State head coach. He previously coached at UNLV.
The 2021-22 season for West Virginia tips off on Nov. 9 against Oakland.