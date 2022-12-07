The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team took a dominant victory over the Navy Midshipmen at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, defeating the Midshipmen 85-64 on Military Appreciation Night.
The game was honoring veterans and current military members on the night, with Dec. 7 being the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack in 1981. Military members were honored before the game, with the West Virginia National guard being honored during the first half.
Navy (5-4) started the game by hitting a three-pointer, but an 11-2 run by West Virginia put them up 11-5 at the under-16 timeout, eventually reaching a 14-5 lead. The Midshipmen tried to regain their lead, but a basket from guard Kedrian Johnson put the Mountaineers up 22-10, forcing a Navy timeout.
Guard Erik Stevenson kept the Midshipmen from sniffing a lead, as he was lethal beyond the arc, hitting all five of his first five field goals in the opening half, including all four of his attempts from three.
West Virginia (7-2) led 48-38 at halftime, with Stevenson leading the Mountaineers with 13 points.
Fellow starters forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Johnson had five points, and guard Joe Toussaint came off the bench to add six points. Johnson led the Mountaineers with seven assists, and Matthews led the team with four rebounds.
Navy began to find their footing in the second half, and even cut the West Virginia lead to 58-52 with eight minutes to go.
However the Midshipmen were unable to convert with two chances from the free-throw line, which made it a 58-54 game.
This was a turning point for the Mountaineers, as they outscored the Midshipmen 27-12 to finish out the game and take their seventh win.
Forward Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers with 19 points, as Stevenson led with seven rebounds, and Johnson passed for the team-high with seven assists.
Navy guard Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen with 20 points and forward Daniel Deaver pulled down the team's best seven rebounds.
WVU plays again again at home, as they will host the UAB Blazers on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tip-off from the WVU Coliseum is set for 6 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+.