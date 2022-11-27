The West Virginia men’s basketball team completed its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, dominating the Florida Gators in a 84-55 blowout victory at Chiles Center.
The Mountaineers (5-1) dominated nearly every category in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, out rebounding the Gators 44-22 and shooting much better than Florida at a 29-for-67 (43.3%) clip compared to UF’s 20-for-57 (35.1%) shooting percentage.
The Gators (4-3) started off strong however, forcing a turnover which led to a dunk, before WVU guard Erik Stevenson answered with a two-point basket of his own. Each team also opened the first few minutes with a three-pointer each making a quick 5-5 score.
The Mountaineers led 24-13 with 11 minutes to go in the first half, led by nine points from Stevenson and a big contribution of five points and three rebounds from forward Tre Mitchell.
With seven minutes to go in the half, WVU forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. drove and slammed home an emphatic dunk, but immediately Florida’s Riley Kugel answered with a dunk on the other end. WVU still led by 11 as the first half winded down, ahead 30-19.
Florida fought back into the game as the half finished up, following up a 10-0 run from West Virginia with a 5-0 run of its own, led by four points from guard Kyle Lofton. The Gators cut the deficit to eight points at 41-33 going into the break.
The Mountaineers started off the second half even better than they did in the first, with two three-pointers from both Matthews and Stevenson, leading WVU on a 20-4 run in the first five minutes of the second period.
With only six minutes elapsed in the second half, the Mountaineers extended their lead above 20 points, taking a dominant 61-37 advantage.
West Virginia continued to pour it on with two layups and a free throw from forward Mohamed Wague, putting WVU ahead 79-48 with under five minutes to go in the game.
The Mountaineers subbed in their younger players and transfer forward Patrick Sumenick made a three-pointer as WVU closed out its fifth victory of the year in dominant fashion, defeating Florida in a 84-55 blowout win.
West Virginia had three players eclipse double-digit points on the night, but Mitchell led the way as he stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Stevenson and Matthews also added 15 and 13 points respectively.
The Gators were led by the St. Bonaventure transfer guard Lofton, who was the only double-digit scorer for Florida with 17 points and four assists on the night.
West Virginia gets nearly a full-week break before it travels to Cincinnati, Ohio to face off against the Xavier Musketeers in its next game. Tip off from the Cintas Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, is set for 6:30 p.m. The television broadcast will be available on FS1.