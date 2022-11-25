West Virginia men’s hoops competed in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, where the Mountaineers fell to the Purdue Boilermakers in a physical 80-68 defeat.
Star 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey scored the first two field goals for the Boilermakers, as Purdue (4-0) jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead within the first five minutes of the game, led by Edey.
West Virginia (4-1) closed the gap midway through the first half at 22-16 but the Boilermaker’s mid range shooting continued to keep them ahead. Guard Joe Toussaint took over for the Mountaineers with eight points through 10 minutes of play.
Guard Erik Stevenson began to lead WVU with a few contested jump shots and four points, but the Mountaineers still trailed 27-22 with the first half winding down.
Purdue scored six-straight points at the five-minute mark to eclipse the first double-digit lead of the night for either team, on 14-for-25 (56%) shooting in the first half. The Boilermakers also shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line, while West Virginia shot six from the line and made four.
WVU guard Seth Wilson hit an open three-pointer and two free throws going into the break, but the Mountaineers were still behind 43-32 at halftime.
At the first media timeout of the second half, the Mountaineers guarding Edey got into foul trouble as forward Jimmy Bell and guard Kedrian Johnson each had three fouls while forward Tre Mitchell was assessed for four fouls.
With four free throws from Stevenson, the Mountaineers got within nine points but Purdue continued to shoot the ball well, as it extended its lead to 57-43 halfway through the second half.
An alley-oop from Johnson to forward Mohamed Wague gave the Mountaineers some much needed energy, but costly fouls and a turnover kept Purdue ahead 59-47.
After maintaining a 10-point lead, the Mountaineers found momentum and went on a 11-2 run with under five minutes in the game to make the score 66-62.
Purdue went on some runs of its own to answer the Mountaineers, scoring on runs of 7-0 and 6-0 to finish out the game and squash the WVU comeback, taking the physical victory from the free throw line, 80-68.
Toussaint and Stevenson filled up the stat sheet once again for WVU, scoring 16 and 17 points respectively. Toussaint also added on five rebounds and four assists in an all-around effort.
Edey for Purdue continued his early-season dominance with a great performance, dropping 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10-for-12 shooting from the free throw line along with 7-for-12 shooting from the field.
West Virginia is now set to participate in the losers’ bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament for its next game, where the Mountaineers will face off on Friday at 9 p.m. against the losing team of the Gonzaga and Portland State matchup.