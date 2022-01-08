The WVU men’s basketball team came out victorious in a Big 12 matchup against the depleted Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win by a score of 71-68.
The Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) struggled on the offensive end to begin the contest, finding themselves in a double digit hole by halftime. They started just 2-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from three.
Though WVU found their footing in the second half, using a 23-10 surge led by the duo of guard Sean McNeil and forward Taz Sherman to get back into the game.
McNeil led all scorers for the game, posting 26 points including 18 in the second half. Sherman followed him up with 14 points of his own.
For the game WVU shot 41.3% from the field and 31.8% from three, while hitting 11-of-16 from the free throw line.
Though defensively WVU struggled to maintain pressure in the first period, allowing the Wildcats (8-6, 0-2 Big 12) to connect on 47% of their three pointers.
The Wildcats found multiple open shooters in the early minutes, connecting on five of their first 10 shot attempts from beyond the arc.
The WVU defense stepped up in the second half though, as Kansas State’s three-point shooting dropped to 38%, and their field goal percentage to 36.5% by the final buzzer.
WVU also had trouble taking care of the ball, committing a number of critical turnovers in the early minutes. Though they were able to return the pressure, forcing 11 turnover from the Wildcats.
For WVU, this marks their first Big 12 win of the season, while dropping the Wildcats to 0-2 in the conference.
The Mountaineers return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the WVU Coliseum, facing off against Oklahoma State. The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.
An earlier version of this story misstated that the largest deficit was 13 points. It has since been updated.