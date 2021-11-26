After two wins at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, the West Virginia basketball team returns to Morgantown to face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Friday at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (4-1) dominated Elon in its first game of the tournament, but had its struggles in an 82-71 loss to Marquette. The Mountaineers rebounded on Sunday in their final game, overcoming a 10-point second half deficit to earn the victory against Clemson.
West Virginia’s main advantage against teams has been in its shooting. The Mountaineers currently shoot 45% from field goal range this season.
The WVU defense has also rekindled shades of “Press Virginia”, forcing 21 turnovers per game against teams.
This year, three Mountaineers average double digit scoring with guard Taz Sherman leading the way with 19 points per game. Sean McNeil averages 13 points and Jalen Bridges adds 10 points per game.
Despite impressive shooting so far this year, WVU has had its struggles with rebounding. Through five games, the Mountaineers are being outrebounded on average by five boards per game.
Head coach Bob Huggins said there is progress in improving the team’s rebounding, but it’s still not very good.
“I would say we’re not very good,” Huggins said. “I think before I said we were horrible. We’ve gone from horrible to not very good. We’re going to keep working at it. That’s something that we start practice with every day.”
“It’s hard for them to rebound if you have your back and your behind on them,” Huggins added. “We have to continue to work on proper block outs. We need to be able to instead of watching when the ball is shot, to get opposite.”
Eastern Kentucky (5-1) rolls into Friday’s matchup on a two-game winning streak. The lone loss for the Colonels this season was a 79-78 loss to James Madison on Nov. 16.
Most recently against Eastern Illinois, the Colonels shot just 39% from the field, but won, 82-43. This season, Eastern Kentucky is shooting 44% from field goal range and 36% from three-point range.
Sophomore forward Michael Moreno is the leading scorer for the Colonels, averaging 13 points in 27 minutes of action per game.
This is the first of five-straight non-conference home games for West Virginia. Its next road contest will not be until Dec. 18 against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Huggins emphasized the importance of these home games with the difficulty of the Big 12 this season.
“I think the Big 12 is strong every year,” Huggins said. “I think the teams that end up making it into the tournament are teams that win in the non-conference because we’re going to beat each other up in the league. Take Kansas aside, the rest of us are going to beat each other up.”
West Virginia will tip off against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Friday on ESPN+.