The West Virginia men’s basketball team tallied its second Big 12 win of the season Wednesday night with a 76-61 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The win marked the first conference road victory for the Mountaineers since Feb. 23, 2021, over TCU.
The bench came to play for the Mountaineers (12-8, 2-6 Big 12), as they had 50 total points.
Kedrian Johnson had to exit the game with an injury at 14:27 left in the game, leaving the back-court to Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson. The duo answered the call, as they finished with a combined 37 points.
Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) had a hot start to the game, as it opened with a 10-2 run with the first six being scored by Kevin Obanor.
The Red Raiders had the lead at 10 with a score of 15-5 before shots started to fall for WVU. The Mountaineers went on a 7-1 run to make the score 12-16 with 9:03 remaining in the half.
WVU went on a 3:49 scoring drought before a made three by Joe Toussaint brought the score to 18-21.
The Mountaineers took its first lead of the game at 4:26 after four consecutive made free throws by Erik Stevenson. Stevenson finished the half with four points.
WVU took back the lead at the 3:07 mark with a Kedrian Johnson three-pointer to make it 25-23. Texas Tech jumped back in front soon after with an Obanor made free throw followed by a step-back jumper to make it 25-26.
The lead changed four more times before halftime. The last points of the half were from a three-pointer by Tre Mitchell. WVU took the lead to halftime at 33-28.
Toussaint led the Mountaineers in first-half scoring with eight and Obanor led the Red Raiders with 11.
The Mountaineers did a better job from three-point range in the first half than usual, as they were 6-24.
Sophomore forward James Okonkwo was a bright spot for the Mountaineers in the first half, as he led the team in first-half rebounds with six.
WVU had its way rebounding as well, out-rebounding the Red Raiders 24-13 in the first half. The Mountaineers had 14 offensive rebounds in the half and were led by Jimmy Bell with five.
The Mountaineers' lead went up to seven to start the second half, but Texas Tech clawed its way back to make the score 38-37. A Mitchell three-pointer gave WVU a little more breathing room.
Mitchell exited the game at 13:31 after picking up his fourth foul.
Seth Wilson made some timely three-pointers for the Mountaineers to keep the team ahead. He had a new career-high for threes made with five.
The Mountaineers took an 11-point lead with 3:58 remaining, their largest so far. They were able to build on it and finish the game 76-61.
Toussaint led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22. Stevenson was second with 16 with 10 rebounds to give him a double-double. Stevenson and Okonkwo tied for most rebounds with 10 apiece.
The Mountaineers will look to build off of their win on Saturday as they are set to welcome No. 15 Auburn to the Coliseum at noon. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.