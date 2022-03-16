Bob Huggins vs. Iowa State 2/8

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 8, 2022 in Morgantown, W. Va.

 By Gus Schlomer, Photo Editor

Get your popcorn ready. 

WVU men's basketball coach Bob Huggins will be partnering up with Turner Sports and CBS Sports to serve as a guest analyst for the NCAA Division I men's championship, the NCAA announced Wednesday. 

15-year head coaching veteran Frank Martin will also be joining the studio team with Huggins, who has been the Mountaineers head coach since 2007. 

The coaching legend is no stranger to March Madness, having led the WVU men's hoops to 10 tournament appearances, including a visit to the Final Four in 2010. 

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Huggins has compiled over 900 wins. He is just one of six men's basketball coaches to do so.

The NCAA championship game will be aired over four different networks; TBS, TNT, CBS and TruTV.

Huggins will be joining the broadcast Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 with the Atlanta studio team alongside host Nabil Karim and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman. 

Assistant Sports Editor

I am currently a senior here at West Virginia University, majoring in journalism with a minor in sports communication. I'm originally from Parkersburg, W.Va., and my desire is to one day work in the sports industry in some capacity.