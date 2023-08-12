The West Virginia University men’s basketball team welcomed a new player to the front-court in grad transfer Akok Akok from Georgetown on Friday, as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.
Akok spent one year with the Hoyas, starting 31 games while averaging 30 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
On top of being a force near the rim, Akok can also space the floor with the three-point shot. He shot 28.2% from beyond the arc last season.
The 6-foot-10-inch forward had a previous connection to WVU. He was teammates with fifth-year senior forward Jose Perez at Putnam Science Academy.
WVU now has one roster spot remaining for the 2023-24 season.