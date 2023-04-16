The West Virginia University men’s basketball team continued its superb use of the transfer portal on Sunday, following the commitment of former Syracuse center Jesse Edwards.
The rising Dutch fifth-year senior spent the past four seasons at Syracuse University, culminating in a senior season where he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He also earned third team All-ACC and All-ACC defensive team honors.
Edwards, ESPN’s No. 3 ranked player in the transfer portal, told ESPN that starting a new chapter of his career in Morgantown really appealed to him.
"I felt it was time for a fresh start. I needed a new environment to challenge myself in and I think West Virginia is just that. I've met some great people on my visit here and the campus looks amazing. This team could be something special," Edwards said.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has been very active in the portal, as he followed up the recruitment of star Manhattan guard Jose Perez in November with his fellow Manhattan guard Omar Silverio, as well as Kerr Kriisa, who started at point guard for the No. 8 ranked and No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats.
Now, Huggins lands Edwards, who relishes the opportunity to go from one hall of fame coach to another.
"It is a huge honor to be able to learn from and get to know not one but two legendary coaches," Edwards said. "I'll take their knowledge about the game and life with me for the rest of my life."
While Edwards said NIL was a bonus in his decision, he added that it wasn’t why he made the decision to leave Syracuse.
"NIL isn't what I'm playing for. It doesn't seem Syracuse is that into that. I'm not really sure what their plan is or the school's idea behind it. For me, it was something they couldn't offer in that way.”
Edwards, Perez, Kriisa, and Silverio join a now tantalizing Mountaineer core that already included Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell, as WVU looks to improve from last season.
West Virginia went 19-15 (7-11 Big 12) in the 2022-23 season, losing as a No. 9 seed to the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins 67-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.