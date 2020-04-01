Following this season, the future of the Backyard Brawl rivalry in men’s basketball is up in the air. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons would like to see the games continue.
“We will be in discussions with Pitt and talking about extending that series,” Lyons said Wednesday.
Back in 2016, West Virginia and Pitt agreed to a four-game series in which the two schools would alternate being the host venue. Pitt hosted in 2017 and 2019 while WVU, in addition to hosting in 2018, will host the game later this year.
The series snapped a five-year run in which the two teams, formerly Big East Conference foes, had not met in competition. West Virginia has emerged victorious in the three games that have been played thus far.
The two teams are slated to meet at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 13, the final game in the current series.
“I’d love to see it continued,” Lyons said Wednesday. “I’ve had a couple conversations with (athletic director) Heather Lyke at Pitt ... I think she’s on the same page as me and, talking to coach (Bob) Huggins as well, we’d love to see that series continue.”