The West Virginia men's basketball team will host former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum, as both teams try to get in the win column in the Big 12.
West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) and Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12), both came into their conference slate with 10-2 out-of-conference records. Both have faltered against their Big 12 foes so far, having two close losses each.
As a result of this, both knocked out of the rankings, with Baylor dropping out this week and West Virginia dropping out the week prior.
Both teams are still in good shape as far as playing in March goes, with WVU being ranked No. 20 in the NET and Baylor ranking at No. 31, though that may not be where the 2021 National Champion Baylor Bears want to be.
A trip to Morgantown for Baylor means a return for redshirt junior Jalen Bridges. The Fairmont native spent three seasons with the program and transferred to Baylor after the 2021-22 season.
Bridges, who averaged 5.9 and 8.4 points and 3.6 and 4.8 rebounds per game in his two seasons playing for the Mountaineers, has averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Bears in 15 starts this season.
Bridges isn’t the only BU player with Fairmont connections, as senior Dale Bonner spent two seasons playing at Fairmont State University.
Other notable Baylor players include freshman Keyonte George, a top-10 recruit and possible NBA lottery pick who leads the Bears in scoring with 16.8 points per game.
Adam Flager who is scoring 16.7 points per game and his fellow 2020-21 National Championship teammates LJ Cryer and Flo Thamba are players who could have an impact as well. Thamba is also the only remaining starter from that season.
For the Mountaineers, fifth-year shooting guard Erik Stevenson leads with 14 points per game, but is on thin ice with head coach Bob Huggins following his second technical foul in two games against Oklahoma State.
Huggins even went so far as to say Stevenson would be out on three strikes if it happened again.
"We gotta stop the stupidness. I've had the conversation. I've had another conversation. I'm not going to have another one. I'm just going to say, 'pack your stuff and head out,’” Huggins said. “I know one for sure, the next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer. We're not doing that."
Stevenson is still expected to continue in the lineup with point guard small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr, power forward Tre Mitchell and center Jimmy Bell, as the Mountaineers look to recover from a horrific shooting performance on Saturday night against Kansas. In their last game, they shot 20-57 (35.1%) from the field and 4-20 (20%) from beyond the three-point arc, both season-lows.
The position of point guard is up in the air, as Kedrian Johnson suffered a concussion against Oklahoma State and missed the following game against Kansas. Johnson was able to participate in shootaround after the Kansas game. Senior Joe Toussaint made his first WVU start in his absence and being likely to start if Johnson has to miss another game.
Tip-off from the Coliseum is set for 7 p.m with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.