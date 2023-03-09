The West Virginia University men’s basketball team had a successful outing Wednesday to kick off the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, beating Texas Tech 78-62.
The Mountaineers have a tall task ahead of them as they are set to take on No. 1 Kansas at 3 p.m. It will be their second straight game against a team without its head coach, as Kansas’ Bill Self is out with an illness, per the team.
Norm Roberts will act as Kansas head coach.
WVU had a recipe for success on Wednesday, now it's time to see if it will carry into round two.
Head coach Bob Huggins summarized what has helped the team after the game.
“Turnovers are down, we’re rebounding the ball better,” Huggins said in the postgame press conference.
Forcing turnovers was a huge part of the win for WVU. The team forced 15 from Texas Tech and only had nine of its own.
The Mountaineers are 5-2 when they have single-digit turnovers and 3-2 in Big 12 play, including the win last night.
Both games against Kansas for WVU have had a turnover margin of two. In the latest matchup, WVU had 21 turned the ball over 21 times while Kansas had 19 turnovers.
Rebounding was a key aspect of the win on Wednesday as well, as the Mountaineers out-rebounded Texas Tech 39-35. Of the Mountaineers’ 39 rebounds, 19 came on the offensive end.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell spoke on the importance of offensive rebounding after the game.
“It gives us more shot opportunities,” Mitchell said. “That’s something that, going into the game, we knew we had to focus on. So we made an emphasis to go in there and take advantage of it and it got us more shots on offense.”
A recent trend for the Mountaineers has been slow starts on offense. The team went down 0-6 yesterday and went down 0-8 and then 14-24 against Kansas State in the previous game.
In the first matchup between the two teams, Kansas made six three-pointers in a row in a 3:16 span to take a 22-10 lead over the Mountaineers. WVU will need to break the trend of slow starts in order to keep up with the Jayhawks.
The winner of today’s game will take on the winner of Iowa State and Baylor. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.