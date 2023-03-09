The West Virginia University men’s basketball team suffered a 78-61 loss to the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, knocking the Mountaineers out of Big 12 Tournament play.
The result was almost an exact opposite of what transpired the day before, as WVU topped Texas Tech 78-62.
“Yesterday, we were pretty good. Today, we were horrible,” head coach Bob Huggins said postgame. “We had no enthusiasm, no fire to us whatsoever.”
Energy and effort were two areas that he was thought to be lacking early on.
“I was concerned about it when the game started,” Huggins said. “We didn't have that bounce. We had no bounce in our step at all.”
Kansas was without head coach Bill Self today due to health complications, resulting in Norm Roberts assuming Self’s position. Even though it was a different coach, Huggins said he saw the same Kansas team as usual.
“I don't think they did anything different,” Huggins said. “He's got a great staff. He does a great job.”
WVU will have to wait until Selection Sunday to find out if they receive an NCAA Tournament bid.