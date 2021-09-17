In a top-10 matchup Friday night, 90 minutes was not enough and the No. 4 West Virginia men’s soccer team and No. 6 Marshall soccer team went to overtime tied at 2-2. Neither team was able to score in the overtime period and WVU came away with its second draw of the season.
The meeting was the 24th all-time meeting between West Virginia (4-0-2) and Marshall (3-1-2) and the first time in which both teams were ranked in the top-10.
Early in the first half, the Mountaineers were on the attack, but were unable to break through the stiff Marshall back line. Crosses were turned away and kicked out of bounds for throw-ins that would stall out the offensive attack for WVU.
In the 16th-minute, forward Yoran Popvich beat Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semlle in a one-on-one situation, finding the back of the net for the first goal of the match.
Almost immediately after in the 18th-minute, Marshall’s Vitor Dias pushed a corner kick into Yoran Dolabella, who slotted it past goalkeeper Steven Tekesky to level the game, 1-1.
In the 41st-minute, WVU scored on a quick counter attack in the Marshall half of the field. Senior Pau Jimenez Albelda made a great pass to sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi, who sliced it past Semlle for the score, giving WVU a 2-1 lead just before halftime.
Marshall completely changed the pace of the game at the beginning of the second half, holding the ball for possession time, sitting back and attempting to pick apart the Mountaineers defense.
WVU defender Tony Pineda was called for a foul at the top of the box in the 60th-minute, setting up a Marshall free kick. Max Schneider took the free kick for the Thundering Herd and hit the post on the far left side, past Tekesky to level it at 2-2.
Following the free kick goal, Stratford and the Mountaineers dialed up the offensive attack, dominating possession time in the last 25 minutes of the game. West Virginia continued to get shots off but were unable to capitalize.
Just before the end of regulation, Marshall’s Schneider almost connected with a bicycle kick but the shot sailed left of the net and the game was sent to overtime.
In overtime, neither team was able to find the back of the net as 110 minutes was not enough and the game ended in a draw.
Next, West Virginia will face Dayton at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+