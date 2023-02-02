The West Virginia University men’s soccer team has released its schedule for the 2023 spring season.
The Mountaineers will be competing in five exhibition matches in the spring. The season opener will be played in Dayton, Ohio against Wright State on Mar. 25.
WVU is set to play their first home match of the season against Wake Forest on April 1 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers tied the Demon Deacons 0-0 in their most recent exhibition match in August 2022.
The team will then play back-to-back away games, facing Maryland on April 6 and Virginia Commonwealth University on April 15.
The Mountaineers will return to their home field to compete against Navy on April 22 to close out the spring season.
Kickoff against Wake Forest is set for noon on April 1, while kickoff against Navy is set for 3 p.m. on April 22. All fans will be able to attend both home games for free.
The Mountaineers finished 7-7-4 in the 2022 fall season, placing 4th in the Sun Belt Conference.