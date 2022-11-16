Monday’s NCAA men’s soccer selection show came and went, and the West Virginia Mountaineers weren't called after posting a 7-7-4 record in 2022, effectively ending the team’s season.
This is surely a disappointment for the players, as well as head coach Dan Stratford’s staff, who started the season with the No. 6 rank nationally. This followed a trip to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in 2021, the first Elite Eight appearance for WVU in 40 years.
However, this did not bring the Mountaineers 2022 success.
Ultimately, even an eight-game unbeaten streak could not save the Mountaineers. The 2-6-2 start caused by one win in nine games was too much to overcome, and a 3-0 defeat to the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals effectively spelled the end of the season for the 7-7-4 (3-1-4 Sun Belt) Mountaineers.
So what did West Virginia in? There are many reasons, but it definitely starts with the way they led off the season.
WVU opened the season with a 1-0 win against Robert Morris University on Aug. 25, and it was all downhill after that for over a month, arguably beginning that night when considering the lackluster scoreline.
A trip to Pittsburgh against the Panthers four days later ended in disappointment, with Pitt scoring three goals in the first half-hour on its way to a Backyard Brawl victory.
Heading further north into Pennsylvania to Penn State in WVU’s next match didn’t make things better, as Penn State scored two late goals to defeat WVU 2-1.
A 4-1 victory over American University was a flash in the pan, as a late defeat to Yale three days later set off the alarm for Stratford and the squad. After an Oct. 1 draw against Sun Belt foe South Carolina, the Mountaineers were 1-6-2 in their last nine games.
The Mountaineers then rattled off five wins and two draws in their next seven games, but it was insufficient, as their RPI rank of 53 was at least 10 spots too low for the selection committee to consider them for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
On the field, finishing off matches and maintaining leads plagued the Mountaineers all season. The Mountaineers ranked a woeful 150th out of 203rd in shot accuracy, as the team would often compile more shots and shots on goal than their opponent, but was often behind or tied in goals, with Stratford citing their underperformance relative to expected goals.
The Mountaineers will play a series of exhibitions in the spring against a mix of professional and collegiate opponents, before starting a new campaign in the fall of 2023.