The West Virginia men’s soccer team earned an emphatic 5-0 win against Georgia Southern in its first ever match with the Eagles.
The Mountaineers (10-2-4, 3-1-1 MAC) picked up their third conference win as Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi scored two goals, bringing his season total to six. Georgia Southern (4-11-1, 0-4-1 MAC) is still winless in conference play after switching from the Sun Belt to the MAC this year.
“That was just about a perfect outcome as far as the result and our ability to manage the middle of a three-game stretch in the space of a week,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better when it comes to the score line and the utilization of everyone that came on the trip.”
Bourlot Jaeggi opened the scoring in the 22nd-minute as he pushed the ball past the goalie with a difficult back heel. Luke McCormick was credited with the assist on the early goal and eventually added a goal of his own.
Dyon Dromers scored his second goal in two matches as he connected with a header on a corner kick in the 41st minute, giving WVU a 2-0 lead into the half.
The second half was more of the same for West Virginia. McCormick was the first Mountaineer to score in the second half after slotting a laser into the top left corner of Jokull Blaengsson’s net. Pau Jimenez Albelda was credited with the assist after connecting with McCormick inside the 18-yard box.
Bourlot Jaeggi scored his second goal in the 60th-minute, pushing the score to 4-0, continuing West Virginia’s dominance. The sophomore forward was able to put a rebound into the back of the net after Blaengsson turned his initial effort away.
In the 73rd-minute, Tony Pineda scored his first goal of the season to give WVU a 5-0 lead. Pineda finished with a hard strike into the net after Georgia Southern failed to clear the ball from its defensive third.
West Virginia will end its regular season play on Nov. 4 as the team hosts Bowling Green. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.