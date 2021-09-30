For senior midfielder Adam Burchell, being a perennial mainstay in the starting 11 isn’t his cup of tea. The player dubbed “super-sub” continues to be an integral part of WVU men’s soccer’s success.
A common theme throughout the young season has been depth. WVU head coach Dan Stratford has emphasized time and time again that the depth his squad has is integral to the successes of the team up to this point.
Prior to coaching the Mountaineers, Stratford was the head coach at the University of Charleston from 2017-2019. In his final year of coaching the Golden Eagles, he won the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship. One of the players on Stratford’s championship-winning squad was Burchell.
Burchell, a Hertfordshire, England resident, grew up playing soccer from a young age, playing soccer in high school at Brampton College, while also playing club soccer for the London Lions.
He was a two-time young player of the year in 2016 and 2017, while also winning the 16-17 treble award which is given to players of a club that win three major trophies in the same season.
“I think the style of play that we play is similar to back home,” Burchell said. “The intensity of it, you’re working constantly while playing in college over here, you’ve always got to be 100% focused.”
Before playing for the Mountaineers, Burchell saw five starts and 23 appearances during the 2019 season, tallying six goals. Following Stratford’s departure from Charleston, he played for the Golden Eagles one season (2020), where he was the team’s leading scorer, finding the back of the net eight times while also recording four assists.
He was named All-Mountain East Conference First Team for his efforts during the COVID-19 shortened spring season, and graduated from UC that same spring. With two years of eligibility left, his decision was simple: leave Charleston and reunite with his old coach in Morgantown.
“I had a lot of coaches back home, but he (Stratford) is probably the best coach I have ever worked under,” said Burchell. “So when that opportunity came for me to work under him again, it was quite an easy decision.”
Transferring to a new program after spending multiple years with the same coach and teammates can be difficult for most players. Despite only being in Morgantown since this summer, the culture and camaraderie that the Mountaineers team has, made it feel like Burchell had been there for years.
“In 2019, we played a different system; the style of play was a bit different,” said Burchell. “What he (Stratford) expects of you, it definitely made the transition easier, but the boys welcomed me with open arms. I didn’t struggle to fit in.”
In a team that emphasizes depth, Burchell is a centerpiece and regular face to come off the bench. Through his first eight games as a Mountaineer, Burchell has not been featured in the starting 11. But, the forward has seen more minutes than any other player off the bench with 213.
Early in the season, the depth of the Mountaineers was tested against rival Pittsburgh, who at the time were ranked No. 3 in the country. With the game level at 1-1 in the 79th minute, Burchell scored a pivotal goal that set the tone for the rest of the season. WVU won that game 2-1 and hasn’t looked back since.
“Super-sub! He (Burchell) developed that nickname at Charleston,” said Stratford following the Pitt win. “He scored and then he got dragged (subbed) straight away, but he still has a smile on his face. Everyone knows that they play an important part on this team every night.”
Burchell doesn’t mind coming off the bench as he has embraced that role for the Mountaineers.
“It’s the same role for everyone, when you’re on the pitch, when you get the opportunity to give it 100%,” said Burchell. “Put everything on the line for the team, everyone’s gonna buy into the same philosophy that the coaching staff have put there for us. You’ve got to fulfill that when you get on the pitch.”