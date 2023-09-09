The No. 16 WVU men’s soccer team upset No. 3 Portland in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game’s only goal in the last three seconds.
WVU remains undefeated and without a draw after a 5-0 start to the season.
The Mountaineers showed an aggressive start to the game, attempting two shots in the first 10 minutes. Portland and WVU tied for three shots apiece in the first half.
The second half showed more of the same until the thrilling final minute.
Junior Midfielder Max Tretheway had a header that hit off of the crossbar with five seconds left. The ball dropped in front of the net and Caldeira followed it with perfect timing to bury a shot in the back of the net.
Senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee had a quiet day after only having to make one save. Portland’s Miguel-Angel Hernandez finished with three saves.
WVU will look to keep its perfect season rolling after a six-day break. The team will travel to Orlando, Florida to play No. 6 UCF and kick off Sun Belt Conference play.