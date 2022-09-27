The West Virginia men’s soccer team ended their road trip in another defeat, as the Mountaineers lost 2-1 against the No. 19 Dayton Flyers after scoring a late goal in the 81st minute.
The Mountaineers (2-6-1) (0-1-1 Sun Belt) continue a confounding slump, just one year after a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament catapulted the program into the national spotlight and a preseason No. 6 ranking.
The Flyers (7-0-1, 1-0-1 A-10) found the back of the net first in the 14th minute when a cross into the box from freshman winger Joseph Melto Quiah found Forster Ajago, who struck a left-footed shot off the crossbar into the goal.
Dayton quickly doubled their lead shortly thereafter, after senior midfielder Andy Sanchez assisted freshman midfielder Basit Umar for Dayton’s second goal of the game 31 seconds later.
No scoring followed for the rest of the half as the teams headed into to their respective locker rooms with Dayton leading West Virginia 2-0.
The second half did not help the Mountaineers much, as they struggled to gain control of the game against the nationally ranked Flyers
The Mountaineers would score in the 81st minute as fifth-year right wingback Elijah Borneo’s cross found a fellow Morgantown native, senior forward Joseph Biafora, who scored. However, it was not enough as West Virginia lost for the sixth time in eight games.
For once, the Mountaineers were also outplayed on the stat sheet. The Flyers led in shots (16-10), shots on goal (8-6) and corners (6-1). Goalkeeper Jackson Lee kept the Mountaineers in the game, saving six of the eight shots he faced.
The Mountaineers return to Morgantown for their first home game since Sept. 16, as they will face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+ and the radio call provided by U92 at 91.7 FM and at u92themoose.com.