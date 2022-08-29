The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team suffered its first defeat in the young season, falling 3-0 to the Pitt Panthers in the first Backyard Brawl of the week on the road.
The Mountaineers (1-1) were never in control, falling behind 3-0 within the first half-hour, and never scoring after that.
Pitt (2-0) scored their first goal in the 12th minute, after Preseason All-American midfielder Valentin Noel exploited a WVU miscommunication to put the ball in the net.
The Panthers doubled their lead only five minutes later, after Lucas Rosa scored following a deflected shot that caused a scramble for the ball in the penalty box, with Rosa able to capitalize and chip the ball in.
Pitt then followed this up with a 30th minute goal from Bertin Jacquesson.
Pitt won the stat sheet as well as the scoreboard, leading West Virginia in shots (13-10) and saves (5-4), though West Virginia had more corners (7-5).
However, one positive that was evident being at the game were the Mountaineer fans. Plenty of West Virginia fans dressed in gold made the trip up to Pittsburgh for the rivalry game and made lots of noise throughout the whole game despite the scoreline.
Mountaineer fans were good sports and showed funny self-deprecating humor over the result with chants such as “we’ve got the ball, we’ve got the ball, we’ve got the ball” followed but “we’ve lost the ball, we’ve lost the ball, we’ve lost the ball” late in the game when it seemed the Mountaineers could not even gain possession except for that rare occasion, let alone score a goal.
The Mountaineers once again play in Pennsylvania this week, as they will go to University Park to face Penn State on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. While the radio call from U92 will be available on 91.7 FM, streaming or television options are still to be determined.