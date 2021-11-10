Four West Virginia men's soccer players earned spots on the All-MAC teams as announced on Wednesday.
Midfielder Luck McCormick earned a spot on the All-MAC First Team and defender Kevin Morris, forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi and goalkeeper Steven Tekesky were named to the All-MAC Second Team.
This is the second-straight year that McCormick has been named to the All-MAC First team as he has scored nine total points this season. Tekesky earned the recognition for the third time in his career as he was named to the second team in 2018 and the first team in 2020-21.
Bourlot Jaeggi leads the team with six goals this season on just nine shot attempts.
West Virginia will face Georgia State in the MAC Championship semifinals on Thursday in DeKalb, Illinois.