For Danish defender Frederik Jorgensen, country roads have taken him home to West Virginia, where he has made it clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win matches and endear himself to the Mountaineer faithful.
“I always have the same mindset: hard work is the way forward,” Jorgensen said. “I just do what I can for the team, and that’s what is going to drive me forward. I’ve got some good [players in my] position; Max (Trethewey) and Sergio (Ors Navarro) are good players, so if they play that’s because they’ve been better than me this week.”
Jorgensen did more than enough for his West Virginia squad in its 3-1 ranked win over Penn State, adding the first goal of the match as well as his career against the Nittany Lions.
What most people do not know is that the goal was years in the making for the former attacking player that relishes his unique responsibilities at the wingback position.
“When I started at (Danish club) Aarhus GF at 15, I was an attacking midfielder; no one knows that,” Jorgensen said. “At under-17 I became a left back and played there since then. I got here scouted as a left wingback, so I think it’s a good setup between my attacking and my defending and I’m thrilled to finally score some goals as well as hold a clean sheet.”
Jorgensen has played early and often in his freshman year at West Virginia, currently holding an important role as starting left wingback in one of the deepest positions on the squad.
Life abroad has been exciting for the Danish product, and he has quickly taken a liking to the passion of the Mountaineer fan base.
“The atmosphere is way bigger over here; the national anthem, the starting lineup, the crowd coming, everyone at the school knows who you are, it’s so much different from Denmark,” Jorgensen said. “People don’t know who we are in Denmark, but here people kind of know who you are.”
Bringing Jorgensen in was a process, with an international agency working to connect the Dane to West Virginia. From there, head coach Dan Stratford talked to Jorgensen via WhatsApp, and the two hit it off quickly.
It was not long before Jorgensen decided to sign the dotted line and take his talents to Morgantown, a mere 6,455 km, or 4,010 miles, from his hometown of Aarhus.
For Jorgensen, who had visited the United States before arriving in Morgantown, the goal is clear.
“I want to play in (Major League Soccer), that’s why I’m here today,” Jorgensen said. “I visited the US around seven years ago with my team in Denmark and I liked the setup and liked how it is here.”