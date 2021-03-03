Ever since the age of four, senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky has been playing soccer. Tekesky now finds himself leading WVU’s defense in an attempt to reach its second straight MAC Championship and second NCAA Tournament berth.
Tekesky hails from Raymore, Missouri, and played at Raymore-Peculiar High School where he won two state championships.
As a four year member of WVU’s team, Tekesky is coming off another very successful season, where he received MAC Tournament MVP, as well as becoming a member of the MAC All-Tournament Team. Last season, the goalkeeper recorded 60 saves, a save percentage of 65%, six shutouts and a 1.44 goals-against average.
Tekesky also has a place in many of WVU’s record books including being third in West Virginia’s history in single season starts, fifth in career minutes played and fourth in program history with 27 wins.
Being a two-time member of the Academic All-MAC teams, Tekesky has a good presence in the classroom.
“Sometimes it definitely can be difficult to balance school and athletics, especially when we travel,” Tekesky said. “I think the hardest part is when we go away for a while, but I think I do a pretty good job of balancing it, I could probably do a little bit better. Sometimes I like to wait to do my assignments, when I should just do them before we travel.”
Tekesky is optimistic for this season and has big goals for this year’s team, and where it may go in the postseason.
“Personally, my goals are to get as many shutouts as possible and do what I can to help the team win,” Tekesky said. “Some team goals that I have are to do everything we can to win, and also be able to get to the tournament by winning our conference, and going as far as we can in the tournament.”
Coming fresh off of a tournament bid, WVU wasn’t given a chance to have a season this fall due to COVID-19 and that was a challenge leading into the spring season for Tekesky and the team.
“I really think the biggest challenge for us was we didn’t get a season in the fall, and unlike other teams we don’t get those games to gain experience,” Tekesky said. “We’re not a newer team, but we don’t have as many returners as we did last year, so it’s been different and difficult dealing with that.”
For Tekesky, the postponement of the fall season was more frustrating for him and his teammates than difficult.
“I think it was more frustrating than it was difficult for our guys, as in the point that we all wanted to play,” Tekesky said. “I also think it was a good advantage for us as it gave us time to get together and develop more.”
Although on the field, Tekesky has proven his skills to his team, he believes his best traits come from communication and his positivity in matches.
“Some qualities that make me special are that I communicate a lot, and I try to be as positive as I can as well, but I definitely think the big one is that I communicate a lot,” Tekesky said.