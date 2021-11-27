The No. 11 seed West Virginia men’s soccer team is advancing to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981, as the Mountaineers scored a 102nd-minute goal to defeat No. 6 seed Tulsa, 1-0, in double overtime.
West Virginia’s lone goal came on a corner kick. Sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks kicked it from the left corner, as the ball then hit off senior defender Kevin Morris, and then put in the net by freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen to send West Virginia to the Elite Eight.
Coming into the game, West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford was wondering how the two play styles would match up. In the first half, both teams’ defense was on full display. The Mountaineers limited the Golden Hurricanes to only two total shots in the period.
West Virginia had a few chances themselves, with four shots, but the Tulsa goalkeeper was able to make three saves to keep the match scoreless.
The number of chances opened up in the second half as West Virginia and Tulsa both had opportunities to find the back of the net.
In the 61st -minute West Virginia was inches away from finding its first goal. The Mountaineers had three separate chances from Kevin Morris and Ryan Crooks, but two Tulsa defenders were able to leap at the goal line and block the Mountaineers’ shots.
One of Tulsa’s best chances came in the 85th-minute, when Ben Barkley blasted a shot from outside the box, but it sailed over the top-left corner of the goal. The Mountaineers limited Tulsa to only three second half shots and fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky only had to make one save in the half.
In overtime, Tulsa’s leading goal scorer, Alex Meinhard, almost ended things with a shot from the left side of the goal, but it was right at Tekesky, who stopped the shot. The Golden Hurricanes combined for three shots in the 10-minute overtime period, but were unable to score.
West Virginia will now await the winner of No. 3 seed Georgetown and Providence to see who it will face in the next round.