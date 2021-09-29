The No. 3 West Virginia men’s soccer team returns to action against the Akron Zips to open up its Mid-American Conference slate this season on Thursday in Morgantown.
With its most recent ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, West Virginia (6-0-2) has never been ranked higher in program history. The Mountaineers were chosen as the preseason favorite to win the MAC as it is their final year in the conference before moving on to Conference USA.
West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford highlighted the importance of starting off conference play the right way especially against an opponent like the Zips (5-2-1).
“You want to get off to a good start; obviously what we’ve done in terms of a non-conference perspective has been very good, but you look at the tradition of our program and Akron’s of recent years, we’ve been picked to win the conference and they’ve been picked to finish second,” Stratford said. “I think a lot of other teams are going to be watching and while it won’t decide the conference in the regular season, it might be an indication.”
Looking forward, West Virginia is in top form and looking for another result in what has been a massively successful season under Stratford. The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 7-0 in their previous two matches.
Yoran Popovic — who was recently named the MAC Player of the Week — has three goals in the last three matches and leads the team with three. Meanwhile, Pau Jimenez Albelda paces the squad with three assists as he is one of the primary playmakers on the team.
Akron (5-2-1) has played several similar opponents to the Mountaineers this season. The Zips have defeated Pittsburgh and Robert Morris while they have lost to Marshall and Ohio State. Akron also has a draw against defending College Cup finalists Indiana.
Akron boasts Diogo Pacheco as its main threat as he has three goals and four assists on the year, but he is far from the only contributor. Dyson Clapier is the other three-goal scorer, while Johnny Fitzgerald has added four assists on the year to go along with a goal.
In goal, Will Meyer has allowed seven goals in eight matches.
What has been an advantage for West Virginia has been the home crowd at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. This will be the last match for nearly a month at home for the Mountaineers as they play four-straight teams on the road.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.