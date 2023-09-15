If you’ve been paying attention to West Virginia men’s soccer this season, you’ve probably heard the names Marcus Caldeira and Yutaro Tsukada.
Caldeira, a sophomore forward from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Tsukada, a senior forward from Tokyo, Japan, have spearheaded the Mountaineers to a perfect start this season. The Mountaineers have won all of their first four games while only allowing one opposing goal.
The duo has combined for seven of the Mountaineers' nine goals in those games, with the seventh coming off a cross from Tsukada. Three were scored by Caldeira and assisted by Tsukada.
Caldeira, who was recently named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, has stood out among his teammates. He currently leads the men’s soccer team in points, goals and game-winning goals.
In the opener against the California Baptist Lancers, Caldeira sent two balls into the back of the net. Against the Bucknell Bison, he scored with ease as an early goalie dive left him with an open look. In the matchup against the Yale Bulldogs, Caldeira swept a shot past the defense to double West Virginia’s lead in a 2-0 victory.
Even with Caldeira's success, the Mountaineers are not known for his alone. Tsukada has also had a great start to the season.
In every statistical category that Caldeira leads, Tsukada follows close behind, ranking second in every category in which Caldeira ranks first. Tsukada also leads the Mountaineers in assists, shots and shots on goal, providing the team with an assist in the first three games.
Redshirt senior midfielder Sergio Ors Navarro found the back of the net against California Baptist thanks to a Tsukada cross. Tsukada is credited for assisting Caldeira’s goals against Bucknell and Yale.
Tsukada is willing to do it himself, however, scoring in both of the games he assisted Caldeira. His first goal, coming late against Bucknell, was the product of a diving header off a ball sent by fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies. His second came as the result of a penalty kick after Yale committed a handball in the box.
For both players, their early success has come as a surprise. Caldeira only recorded five goals in 2022 and has already matched that total with five through four games this season.
Tsukada has already exceeded his lone goal in 2022 and looks to surpass his five assists from last season, as he has already tallied three. He's also matched his point total for 2022 at seven.
This up-and-coming duo and the Mountaineers look to continue their perfect record against the No. 6 Portland Pilots on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. in Morgantown. Fans should keep a close eye on the international stars as they look to continue their early success.