The West Virginia Mountaineer men’s soccer team has made eight additions to its program official this month, signing six high school recruits and landing two transfers.
Sam Clark, Defender
Sam Clark, a defender from Charleston, West Virginia, played for George Washington High School where he earned Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2022.
Andrew O’Neil, Midfielder
Andrew O’Neill, a midfielder from Fairport, New York, played for McQuade Jesuit. The 6’2 O’Neill also plays club soccer for the New York Rush.
Luke Lenz, Forward
Luke Lenz is a forward who hails from Wheeling, West Virginia and plays club soccer for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Lenz also scored 10 goals and had seven assists in 15 games for Kiski school this fall.
Jake Ross, Forward
Jake Ross, a forward from Wilmington, Delaware, plays for the Penn Fusion of the ECNL. He won the 2021 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year, scoring 22 goals and six assists in 18 games as he led Salesianum High School to the Division I state championship.
Ryan Vaubel, Left Back
Left-back Ryan Vaubel is from Middletown, New Jersey, and is a captain of the U17 side of the Player’s Development Academy.
Sam Yenka, Forward
Sam Yenka, a forward from Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, played for Lower Merion High School and was named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
The six high school seniors are joined by two senior transfers with abundant college soccer experience.
Max Broughton, Center Back
Max Broughton is a senior center back from Rawtenstall, England. He played three seasons for the SIU Edwardsville Cougars and was named All-West Region by the USCA after captaining SIUE this past season.
Thomas Decottignies, Right Back
Decottignies, a fifth-year right back from Lille, France, played four seasons for the University of Connecticut Huskies. Connecticut recruited him from France after he played for the LOSC Lille B team and for IC de Croix.
The recruits will have big shoes to fill, as WVU has lost nine players after the fall season.
One key player lost is Joseph Biafora, a senior striker from Morgantown, provided attacking depth off the bench for West Virginia. He also scored the first Morgantown-Morgantown goal in program history, as the University High School alum scored off an assist from Morgantown High School grad Elijah Borneo.
The senior right wingback played in thirty three games for WVU since transferring from Kenntucky.
Adam Burchell’s four seasons with Dan Stratford came to an end, as the English forward played 36 matches in two seasons after transferring to Morgantown from Charleston University where he played two seasons with Stratford, winning the 2019 Division II National Championship.
Fifth-year centre back Aaron Denk-Gracia departed Morgantown having made 46 starts in three seasons. The Mannheim, Germany native played a key role in the Mountaineer defense.
Fifth-year senior Ike Swiger leaves having played in 38 matches for the Mountaineers. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native played an array of positions such as right wingback, central midfield, right winger and striker.
The Mountaineers went 7-7-4 (3-1-4 Sun Belt) in 2022 and missed making the NCAA Tournament.