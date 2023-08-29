The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned its second win of the season against Bucknell after a 2-0 victory on Monday at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers played strong defense to start the game in a scoreless first half. The defense only allowed one shot on the net during the first 45 minutes, which was saved by senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee.
In the ninth minute, fifth-year senior midfielder Luke McCormick powered a shot from outside the box that banged off the crossbar before being claimed by the keeper.
Bucknell’s freshman midfielder Ryan Burritt picked up a yellow card in the 40th minute for an unsportsman-like delay of game for standing in front of a West Virginia free kick.
In the 42nd minute, junior defender Max Broughton created a shot attempt that was saved by Bucknell’s sophomore goalkeeper Freddie Lapworth at the bottom of the net.
The Mountaineers went into the second half with six total shots and one save.
Six minutes into the second half of play, sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira found himself through on goal. After attempting a pass into the box, the ball fell back to his feet, but he struck the shot wide of the post.
In the 54th minute, Caldeira scored the first goal of the match to give the Mountaineers the lead. After the keeper deflected a low-driven cross, Caldeira got his right foot onto the ball to tuck it into the bottom corner.
“He’s going to be the focal point of our attack,” Head Coach Dan Stratford said when asked about Caldeira at the post game press conference. “He is incredibly ambitious, and as I said before the game, he is also really humble, it’s a perfect cocktail and fits right in with the type of culture we want.”
The second yellow card of the match was handed to Bucknell forward Jack Roberto in the 64th minute after a mistimed slide tackle.
Lapworth kept West Virginia from scoring again in the 68th minute with a diving save to deny senior forward Yutaro Tsukada a headed goal.
On the next attacking play, Tsukada lifted the Mountaineers to a 2-0 advantage with a header in the 74th minute of the match. The assist came off of a cross from fifth-year defender Thomas Decottignies.
With four minutes left in the match, the West Virginia coaching staff received a yellow card after showing frustration towards the referee from the sideline.
The Mountaineers finished the match with 16 shot attempts, seven of which were on target.
West Virginia is now 2-0 in regular season competition. The Mountaineers’ next two matches will be played away, facing Yale on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. and American University on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 4 p.m.