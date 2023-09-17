The West Virginia University men's soccer team settled for its first tie of the season against No. 5 UCF on Friday night in Orlando, Florida.
The matchup marked the first Sun Belt Conference match of the season for the Mountaineers.
Sophomore striker Marcus Caldeira opened the scoring within two minutes into the match with a header that bounced in after hitting the left post. Fifth year senior Luke McCormick grabbed the assist, whipping the ball into the box for Caldeira.
After the goal, the Mountaineers were forced to play defensive as UCF came forward with an aggressive attacking game. After 20 minutes, the Golden Knights had four shots, two shots on target and four corners.
In the 22nd minute, UCF found an equalizer as fifth year midfielder AJ Seals assisted senior Luca Dourado to level the game at 1-1. Seals cut into the edge of the box and made a pass to Dourado who slotted the ball into the net.
One minute later, fifth year defender Thomas Decottignies reestablished the lead for West Virginia with an outside-the-foot strike just inside the box. The shot narrowly slid past the keeper to the right side of the net, giving Decottignies his first goal for West Virginia.
A fourth goal occurred in the first half, as fifth year UCF defender Zane Bubb scored a header into the bottom left corner to bring the game level once again. The opportunity came to Bubb after the seventh corner kick for UCF.
With nine minutes left in the first half, senior forward Yutaro Tsukada picked up the first yellow card of the match after a mistimed tackle near midfield.
UCF totaled nine corners going into halftime, while West Virginia earned none.
The Mountaineers had seven shots and five on frame in the first half, while the Golden Knights had 10 shots with four on goal.
The second half showed a change of tempo, as both teams failed to find the net in the last 45 minutes.
The aggressive offense continued in the second half for UCF, ending the match with 16 shots in total. However, the Golden Knights only managed to put six shots on target during the match.
UCF finished the match with 12 corner attempts, while WVU did not earn a single corner throughout the game.
Both teams played a physical match, as West Virginia and UCF both gathered 12 fouls apiece. Each team also managed to earn three yellow cards before the match concluded.
After the 2-2 draw, the Mountaineers are now 5-0-1 in competition this season. West Virginia will return to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Tuesday to face Dayton at 7 p.m.