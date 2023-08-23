The West Virginia University men’s soccer team will open its season at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown against the California Baptist University Lancers on Thursday, Aug. 24.
WVU has played three exhibition matches so far against the College of Charleston Cougars (South Carolina), Radford Highlanders and the University of Charleston Golden Eagles (West Virginia).
The team looks to make a breakthrough this season and qualify for the NCAA Tournament, as it last qualified in 2021. In the tournament, the squad drew twice and won once but bowed out in the second round with a loss to the Georgetown Hoyas in Washington, D.C.
This season, eight freshmen join Head Coach Dan Stratford’s side, with three forwards, two defenders and one midfielder.
Marcus Caldeira, a now-sophomore forward from Mississauga, Ontario, led the team last season in points with 14, tying with senior Ryan Cooks. He also tied for first in goals with five alongside then-redshirt senior Dyon Dromers. Caldeira is among the top players to return to WVU this season.
Cal Baptist was formidable last season, going 11-7-3 and winning its conference tournament against the San Jose State Spartans in penalty kicks, 3-1. The Lancers, who play in the Western Athletic Conference, went on to lose their first-round NCAA Tournament Match to UCLA, 2-1.
West Virginia looks to get off to a good start to the season at home, and Cal Baptist seeks back to back NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Mountaineers will play a total of eight out-of-conference matches this season and will compete in the Sun Belt Conference for the second year, after switching from Conference USA. The Big 12 Conference does not sponsor men’s soccer.
Last year, West Virginia finished 7-7-4 and lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Mountaineers did not make the NCAA Tournament.
Kickoff for the inter-conference matchup is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.