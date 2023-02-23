The West Virginia men’s soccer team is looking for new talent on the Morgantown campus, and prior playing experience is not required.
The team announced in a press release on Feb. 22 that it is holding open tryouts for WVU students.
Requirements listed are that prospective athletes are taking at least 12 credits per semester, which means a full-time student, and that they are NCAA eligible.
Tryouts will take place on Saturday, March 4, at 9 a.m. at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field, behind the Caperton Indoor Facility.
“Students must wear shin guards and athletic gear in order to participate,” team officials said.
According to the press release, prospective athletes must complete these five things prior to the tryout:
- WVU Compliance Walk-On Tryout Form (PDF)
- Proof of Medical Insurance.
- A copy of a physical conducted within the past six months.
- Proof of full-time enrollment at WVU Main Campus (course schedule from the student's WVU account showing their total number of academic credits).
- Proof of prior Sickle Cell Test or sign the WVU Sickle Cell Form Waiver.
Although it is not unusual for universities to host open tryouts, it is still a rare, possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some students.
The men’s team finished 7-7-4 in the fall season and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament. They made it to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, where they defeated Coastal Carolina 1-0 in the quarter-finals, but lost to No. 2 Kentucky in the semis, 3-0.
The spring season begins on March 25, when WVU will travel to Dayton, Ohio to take on Wright State. The team will play five games in the spring season, against teams mostly around the state of West Virginia. WVU will play twice at home, against Wake Forest on April 1 and Navy on April 22.