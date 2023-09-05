The West Virginia University men’s soccer team defeated the American University Eagles 2-1 Tuesday at Reeves Field in Washington, D.C.
The game was expected to begin at 4 p.m. but the start time was moved to 11:30 a.m. due to a heat advisory.
The Mountaineers (4-0-0) continued their auspicious start to the season, as the win against American is their second consecutive road victory. West Virginia defeated the Yale Bulldogs in New Haven, Connecticut in its last outing on Friday, Sept. 1.
West Virginia has not lost or drawn a game yet this season.
American (0-2-1) has not won a game this season but put up an effort in the first half against the unbeaten Mountaineers.
In the first half, WVU sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira found the back of the net for the fifth time this season, tying his total number of goals from all of last year in the 23rd minute. Caldeira’s goal was from the edge of the final third and landed in the lower left part of the goal.
After Caldeira’s triumph, West Virginia conceded its first goal of the season to the Eagles. It was AU forward Samuel Hershey who was finally able to drive the ball past senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee to knot the affair up at 1-1 going into the break.
The game was tied for the first 25 minutes of the second half until junior midfielder Otto Ollikanen found the lower-left side of the net to give WVU the lead. It was Ollikanen’s first goal of the season.
The Mountaineers were the better team in the game, outshooting the Eagles 14-5. The first half was close in shots, as WVU had five and AU had three.
West Virginia, however, led the way 9-2 in total shots in the second half. WVU totaled nine shots on goal and AU had three total shots on goal.
Lee gave up his first goal of the season as American’s Hershey found the lower left part of the net. Lee had two saves on the day.
AU goalkeeper Matthew Tibbits was a lot busier than his WVU counterpart, having to make seven saves.
West Virginia hopes to continue its great start to the year, hosting No. 6 Portland on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Dick Dlesk Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.