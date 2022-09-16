The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team tied 0-0 against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, continuing their skid to start the season with another draw added to its record.
The Mountaineers have now failed to win four of their first six games following a preseason No. 6 ranking and NCAA Tournament quarterfinal appearance in 2021.
The first half was dominated by West Virginia, who had seven shots with three on goal compared to Coastal Carolina, who had three shots, with none being on goal. However, the Mountaineers could not convert this into a goal down the stretch.
This stayed the same in the second half, as the Mountaineers could not score, tying the Chanticleers 0-0.
This was yet another game where the Mountaineers dominated on the stat sheet but could not win. The Mountaineers led in shots 13-5, in shots on goal 6-2, and in corners 7-2.
The Mountaineers have a long trip ahead of their Monday night matchup, as they will be heading to Oregon to play the Portland Pilots at Merlo Field at Clive Charles Soccer Complex.
Kickoff is set for 10 p.m., with the West Coast Conference network broadcasting the game.