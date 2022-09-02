Following a disappointing 3-0 Backyard Brawl defeat in Pittsburgh on Monday, the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team plays again in Pennsylvania Friday night, as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania.
The No. 18 Mountaineers (1-1) fell 12 spots in the rankings following their loss to Pitt, but have a chance to move up in the rankings with a challenging matchup against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State (0-1-1) was picked first in the Big 10 coaches poll ahead of the season, but a 1-1 tie with Rhode Island and 0-1 loss at Syracuse has caused them to bounce out of the rankings since being No. 21.
The Nittany Lions had three players named in the Big 10 Players to Watch List. Junior midfielder/forward Peter Mangione is the star of the Nittany Lions team, after being named the 2021 Big 10 Offensive Player Of The Year, and earning First Team All-Big 10 honors. In 34 games for the Nittany Lions, the Hunt Valley, Maryland native has 13 goals and 10 assists.
Seth Kuhn is also a very valuable member of the Nittany Lions team, earning Second Team All-Big 10 honors in the last two seasons, as well as being named the Offensive Player of the Tournament in the 2021 Big 10 Tournament.
This helped Kuhn be selected by the New York Red Bulls with the 73rd pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, which may be his next destination at the conclusion of the season.
Junior defender Femi Awodesu anchors the Penn State defence, starting every game since the fifth game of his freshman year.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on the Big Ten Network Plus and the radio call provided by U92 on 92.7 FM.