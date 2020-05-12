The Mid-American Conference will eliminate postseason tournament for multiple sports starting in 2021, MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher confirmed to WTOL on Tuesday.
The WVU men's soccer team is a member of the MAC as the Big 12 Conference does not sponsor the sport. It is the only WVU athletic team that is a MAC member.
Men's soccer is one of eight total sports affected, but the only team at WVU that will experience the change.
The COVID-19 pandemic aided in making the decision.
“The pandemic and resulting financial issues play into that,” Steinbrecher told WTOL. “As the financial situation changes, it will give us a chance to re-evaluate.”
WTOL also reports that the changes will take place for the next four years.
The Mountaineers won the MAC Championship tournament in 2019.