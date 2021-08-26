The West Virginia men’s soccer team defeated Robert Morris, 2-0, in their season opener on Thursday night in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
West Virginia (1-0-0) head coach Dan Stratford acknowledged the nerves that come with playing in the first game and will always take a win.
“Today is always a bit of a lottery in the world of men’s soccer,” Stratford said. “Most of the country is playing today, so there are nerves and expectations and anxiety going into the first game of the season. So, we’ll take any win on Day 1, but it was pleasing to get a win with a clean sheet and with a goal on both sides of the half.”
The Mountaineers started off strong in the first half when at the 1:30-minute mark, junior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers made the first goal with assists from senior defender Aaron Denk Garcia and fifth-year defender Kevin Morris, making the score, 1-0.
At the 23-minute-mark, the Colonial forward Gal Ben Dayan received the first and only yellow card of the game.
For the remainder of the first half, both teams sent in substitutions in an effort to score another goal. The Mountaineers were close as fifth-year midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda tried to score a goal, but it was wide right.
The second half started with multiple substitutions followed by Jimenez Albelda almost scoring another goal, but the ball was shot over the top left corner of the net.
The Colonials finished with two shots on goal, however fifth-year goalkeeper, Steven Tekesky, saved both of them to lock the score at 1-0.
Two more shots were attempted by the Mountaineers, but both were shot over the net keeping the score stagnant.
The final goal was made at the 78th minute by sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi assisted by freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen, making the final score 2-0.
For the match, West Virginia finished with 12 total shots and five shots on goal. Robert Morris finished with three total shots and two shots on goal.
The Mountaineers continued their trend from last season with fouling as they had 14 total against the Colonials.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown to face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday night in the Backyard Brawl. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.