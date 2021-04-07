The West Virginia men’s soccer team travels to Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday evening in the first of a three-game road slate against No. 23 Akron that has gotten the best of them in the past.
The Mid American Conference bout between the two programs is the 23rd time they’ve met, with Akron (3-2-1, 2-2-0 MAC) holding a 17-4-1 record all-time. Since joining the MAC in 2012, WVU (5-2-0. 3-2-0 MAC) has only defeated the Zips twice, with the last coming in 2018.
The most recent contest between the two foes was in 2019, when Akron scored a late 79th minute goal to end the Mountaineers’ regular season.
“Akron is always a team that likes to keep possession and play an expansive style, which won't be too dissimilar to part of the test we had against Marshall," head coach Dan Stratford said. "I've seen a good bit of them over the last eight years, between my time as an assistant when we first joined the MAC and actually played them a couple of times when I was with Charleston.”
As of late, the Mountaineers’ key to success has been their potent offensive attack, which saw them outshoot the Western Michigan Broncos, 11-9, in a 3-1 victory in the squad’s most recent game. WVU will also look to keep the Zips out of the back of the net, as goalkeeper Steven Tekesky is currently tied for the most shutouts in the MAC with four.
Led by eighth-year head coach Jared Embrick, the Zips are the defending MAC regular season champions from 2019. The weeknight contest against the Mountaineers is the first for Akron since March 17 due to COVID-19 related issues within the program.
The squad is led by sophomore Tonny Temple and senior Diogo Pacheo — who each have a pair of goals on the season, while senior goalkeeper Will Meyer is between the posts this year. Meyer has recorded 10 saves and one shutout on the season so far.
“I know (head coach) Jared (Embick) and the staff fairly well, and I'm familiar with the successes and the tradition they have at Akron, so we're expecting a quality contest against a quality team,” Stratford said.
Kickoff from Cub Cadet Field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Akron, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. The match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.