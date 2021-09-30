The No. 3 West Virginia men’s soccer team opened Mid-American Conference play with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Akron on Wednesday night in Morgantown.
“Undefeated,” said WVU head coach Dan Stratford following the game. “I thought we underperformed. There were too many aspects of our game that were below average, unfortunately. But we didn’t break under pressure, which says a lot about the character of this team.”
The first half was surprisingly quiet in terms of offense, as both WVU (6-0-3, 0-0-1 MAC) and Akron’s defense seemed to have all the answers for the opposition's offensive attack.
While the Mountaineers were able to create some opportunities, the WVU defense did not allow the Zips to get any shots off on senior goalkeeper Steven Tekeskey. The Mountaineers were on lockdown defense as soon as Akron (5-2-2, 0-0-1 MAC) brought the ball into West Virginia’s half of the field.
Tekeskey only had to make one save all night.
Just before the end of the first half in the 44th-minute, the Mountaineers generated a strong counterattack, but the thru ball off the foot of freshman Frederik Jorgensen was caught by Akron goalkeeper Will Meyer and time in the first half ran out with the game tied at 0-0.
“There were some times in the first half we should've been a couple up, there were a few times in the second half we should’ve been a couple up,” said Stratford. “But sometimes it’s just gonna not go for you, but I’m sure there's gonna be a day where it does.”
Despite the struggle on offense, the Mountaineers were able to continue creating opportunities on the offensive end, even having five corner kick opportunities in a row, but were unable to convert on any of those opportunities.
90 minutes wasn’t enough to settle the tightly contested MAC season opener, as West Virginia was unable to convert once again on a last-second free kick right before the end of regular time.
As overtime began, WVU looked much more poised to take the win via a golden goal and end the game, as freshman Sergio Ors Navarro had a shot ricochet off the goalpost and almost in, but it hit Meyer and bounced away from the goal.
Just before the game ended, Meyer started a shoving match with WVU sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks, capping off a night of frustration for the Mountaineers. In the end, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
“We need to be more clinical,” said Stratford. “We just have to win the game. There’s still a lot of positives to take away from tonight, but there’s still a lot we can be better at.”
Next up for the Mountaineers is against Lehigh at the Ulrich Sports Complex in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.