Coming off a thrilling victory over No. 3 Pittsburgh, the West Virginia men’s soccer team welcomes No. 17 Penn State to Morgantown on Friday night.
The Mountaineers (2-0) overwhelmed and outworked the Panthers throughout the entire match, earning the second marquee win of head coach Dan Stratford’s two-year tenure in charge. Stratford does know, however, that more challenges lie ahead.
“There are a lot of positives and momentum we can take from Monday night's performance," Stratford said. "That's important because this is another ranked opponent and another big-name school. So, while we do need to move on, we need to take some of the best parts from that performance from that game to help us in this one."
Looking ahead to Penn State (1-0-1), the Mountaineers face another stern challenge. The Nittany Lions have two players on the Hermann Trophy Watch List, which is awarded to the best player in the country. Danny Bloyou and Pierre Reedy, the two on the list, enter the match with a goal and eight shots combined.
Andrew Privett enters the match with a goal and an assist and Seth Kuhn comes in with two assists in as many matches. The Nittany Lions have a versatile offensive attack with four different goal scorers this year.
Up top for West Virginia, it remains to be seen who will be given the start. Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi started and scored his first collegiate goal against Robert Morris, but it was senior Yoran Popovic who was given the start against Pitt and helped set up McCormick’s opening goal.
It was the experienced depth that helped the Mountaineers knock off Pitt, as McCormick and senior Charleston transfer, Adam Burchell, scored the goals to give West Virginia the victory.
“It was in the air for quite a long time, it’s one of those ones that feels like it’s in the air even longer,” Burchell said about his game-winning goal. “I didn't have to do too much except to guide it into the far corner.”
This match will be one of many difficult challenges that the Mountaineers will face this season, with Ohio State, Marshall, and Kentucky still looming on the schedule as non-conference opponents.
Fans can watch the game through Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.