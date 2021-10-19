Coming off a resounding win on Saturday, the No. 21 West Virginia men’s soccer team looks to continue the momentum on Tuesday night against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats.
Saturday, the Mountaineers (7-1-4, MAC 1-1-1) competed against Western Michigan and won, 2-1, after previously losing to Northern Illinois, 2-0.
Western Michigan was in the lead until senior forward Ike Swiger, with an assist by sophomore midfielder Ryan Baer, tied the score 1-1 during the 75th-minute of the game. Shortly after, sophomore midfielder Ryan Crooks made the winning goal, making this West Virginia’s first MAC win of the season.
The Mountaineers are led by senior forward Yoran Popovic as he has made four goals overall this season with 692 minutes played.
Kentucky (8-0-3, 2-0-3) comes into Tuesday’s game with a win against Old Dominion, 2-0.
Against Old Dominion, Kentucky’s defense managed to keep Old Dominion from scoring while during the second half, Kentucky scored both goals. Junior defender Luis Grassow, with an assist by senior defender Robert Screen, made their first goal at the 51st-minute mark. A few moments later, sophomore midfielder Enzo Mauriz scored their second goal securing their win.
Kentucky is led by forward Luke Andrews who has made three goals along with two assists with a total of 566 minutes played.
West Virginia’s match against Kentucky is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+.