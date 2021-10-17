The No. 21 West Virginia men's soccer team scored two late goals to earn a dramatic, 2-1, win on the road against Western Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
“These games are huge for momentum; you can just tell with the guys’ response and the way they feel,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said. “Given the nature of the last week that we’ve had, the response was incredible. It would’ve been easy for us to fold over and really struggle, but we didn’t give up.”
The Broncos (4-5-4, 0-2 MAC) opened the scoring with a 72nd-minute header through Aidan O’Connor. O’Connor got on the end of a ball from Daniel Nimick to give Western Michigan the lead late in the match.
After that, the Mountaineers (7-1-4, 1-1-1 MAC) came storming back. Ike Swiger, the team's leading scorer last season, added his first tally of the season to tie the match. Swiger’s goal was assisted by Ryan Baer in the 75th-minute.
Ryan Crooks was the one who scored the winner for West Virginia in the 87th-minute. For Crooks, it was the second goal of his career, and surely the most important one.
The win was the first of the campaign for West Virginia in Mid-American Conference play. WVU was picked to win the MAC in the preseason but stumbled through its first couple of conference matches.
Throughout the first half, both teams traded some chances but were unable to find a breakthrough. The first goal waited until the second half, with action picking up early in the latter period.
Despite nearly faltering late, Stratford was pleased with the outcome of the match and thought his team deserved to win.
“I’m just really, really pleased with the result because I think over the course of the 90 minutes, we deserved to win the game,” Stratford said.
In all, WVU goalkeeper, Steven Tekesky was called on for a single save against the Broncos. Western Michigan’s Isaac Walker made two saves against the Mountaineers.
Up next for West Virginia is a trip to No. 6 Kentucky in another chance to boost its non-conference résumé. The match is also a preview of what will be a Conference USA matchup next year since the Mountaineers are departing the MAC after this season.
Kickoff from Lexington is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+.