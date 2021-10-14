The No. 21 West Virginia men’s soccer team will look to rebound in Mid-American Conference play this Saturday against the Western Michigan Broncos at the WMU soccer complex in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
It’s been a much needed week off to reset and regroup for the Mountaineers (6-1-4, 0-1-1 MAC), who despite the record-setting unbeaten start to the season, have struggled as of late to convert on their offensive opportunities; having not scored more than one goal since the Sept. 25 matchup against St. Bonaventure.
The fixture against Western Michigan (4-4-4, 0-1-1 MAC) will be no easy task for the Mountaineers, as WMU is coming off a huge 2-0 win over Penn State on Oct. 13. The Broncos are led by junior midfielder Logan Sing, who currently leads Western Michigan in goals scored with four.
Offensive woes were a major factor in last week's 2-0 loss at the hands of Northern Illinois for West Virginia. Defense has not been an issue for WVU, as it still sports an 18-7 scoring advantage over its opponents this season.
"I think we can learn from the nature of which the game played out," WVU head coach Dan Stratford said following the loss to NIU. "We were out-competed in the first half. We knew (NIU) would be aggressive and energized for this game, and they showed a greater appetite for it in the first half than we did.”
“We showed some courage in the second half and improved, but again, we haven't been able to find a goal when we really needed it,” Stratford added.
Seniors Yoran Popovich and Kevin Morris have found the back of the net the most this season, with four (Popovich) and two (Morris) goals this season.
“We still very much have a point to prove as a program, that not only do we belong as a ranked team, but we still belong in the top-10,” said Stratford. “We have to go and show that we have to go and do that, allowing teams to stay in games, allow them to play with more conviction, it’s unacceptable. We need to right some of those wrongs.”
West Virginia can rely on fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky to keep it in games. Tekesky currently boasts 22 saves this season while playing every minute of the season up to this point.
West Virginia’s match against Western Michigan is slated for noon on Saturday.