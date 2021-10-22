The No. 25 West Virginia men’s soccer team returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for its final non-conference match against Elon on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (7-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC) are coming off of a difficult stretch of four-straight away matches where results were less than ideal. Last time out, West Virginia lost a tough, 1-0, result in extra time against No. 4 Kentucky.
Moving forward, West Virginia will look to use Elon (6-5-2, 3-1-2 CAA) to get back to its winning ways and more importantly get back to scoring goals. The Mountaineers have continued their fine defensive record throughout this season, conceding nine goals in 13 matches, but have only posted 20 goals on the year and were held scoreless in three of their last five matches.
Yoran Popovic still paces West Virginia with four goals on the season, while Pau Jimenez Albelda leads the squad with three assists.
Taking a look at Elon, Jack Edwards has tallied five goals in 12 matches to lead the team. Kasper Lehm comes in with five assists in nine matches to pace the squad in assists. Overall, the Phoenix have scored 16 goals while allowing 17 on the season. For reference, Elon has faced one ranked opponent this season, which resulted in a 3-1 loss at Duke.
The Phoenix are coming off of a 2-2 draw against Northeastern in CAA play. The Phoenix came back from 2-0 down to earn the point, with Calle Edelstam and Jalen Witherspoon adding the goals for Elon.
West Virginia will have to refrain from overlooking the Phoenix despite some big Mid-American Conference matches coming up as its season winds to an end. After Elon comes Georgia State, Georgia Southern, and then a match with Bowling Green that could have MAC regular season title implications.
Head coach Dan Stratford made it clear early this season that his West Virginia team would take the game to opponents rather than trying to sit back and counter like it did in some big matches last year.
Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can tune into the match on ESPN+.