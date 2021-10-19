In the first ever-meeting between the No. 25 West Virginia men’s soccer team and the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats, Kentucky took the win, 1-0, in double-overtime in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday night.
The first half of the match kept the same momentum throughout as both teams received many fouls along with attempted shots on goal.
At the five-minute mark, West Virginia (7-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC) redshirt sophomore defender Bjarne Thiesen committed the first foul. Shortly after, Kentucky (9-0-3, 2-0-3) sophomore midfielder Enzo Mauriz attempted to make the first goal of the game but was too out left.
At the 30-minute mark, both teams made substitutions in hopes for points to be put on the board but was ultimately unsuccessful as the first half ended with no scores.
By the end of the first half, West Virginia had five fouls with two shots while Kentucky had four fouls with four shots.
The second half of the match stayed the same as the first half as both teams racked up fouls and attempted shots.
The match went into two overtime periods where the score stayed stagnant until the 104-minute mark. Kentucky senior forward Daniel Evans — with assists by junior midfielder Nick Gutmann and sophomore forward Ben Damge — scored the winning goal for Kentucky to secure the win.
Overall, West Virginia had 14 fouls, nine total shots and one shot on goal. Kentucky had 13 fouls with 11 total shots and four shots on goal.
West Virginia travels back home to compete against Elon at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.