The No. 3 West Virginia men’s soccer team takes to the road to play Lehigh on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (6-0-3, 0-0-1 MAC) are coming off of a tough scoreless draw against Akron where they looked far better than their opponents.
Now, West Virginia will set its sights on Lehigh (1-8-1, 1-3 Patriot), its second opponent from the Patriot League this season after a scoreless draw with Loyola Md. The match will be important to try and maintain momentum as well as set the tone for a slew of away matches.
“This matchup is important in a number of ways, but perhaps none bigger than getting us started on a long road trip in a positive direction,” head coach Dan Stratford said. “Being able to open this part of the schedule with a big result would go a long way for us.”
Looking at the Mountaineers, Yoran Popovic still leads the team with three goals, while Pau Jimenez Albelda paces the squad with three assists. Freshman Frederik Jorgensen has contributed two goals and two assists from the wingback position as well.
One crucial aspect of West Virginia’s play under Stratford has been its defensive record, and this season has proven no different. The Mountaineers have kept three straight clean sheets, which is something that has been talked about immensely in terms of importance for the squad.
The Mountain Hawks come in being outscored 19-7 by opponents this season. However, Lehigh is coming off of its first win this season against Army after a 2-1 result in Bethlehem.
Josh Luchini leads the way for the Mountain Hawks, putting up two goals and two assists through 10 matches this season. Euan Forrest is the only other player on the team with two assists.
Lehigh has split time between two keepers this season, with Noah Sutherland playing six matches and Blake Koski playing four. Sutherland has allowed 11 goals while Koski has given up eight.
The Mountaineers will have to be wary of ensuring a quick start to the match, as well as dealing with potential pressure. Akron had success in winning possession back quite a bit but pressing West Virginia extremely high.
“We need to be more clinical; we want to take one of those chances early in the game,” Stratford said. “They posed a different problem to other teams in the way that they tried to jump the press, and it was good. I'm glad that we experienced it and we've seen it.”
Fans can view the match on ESPN+. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Ulrich Sports Complex.